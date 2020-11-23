Career Pathways Program at West Valley Water District

Staff

A critical water industry skills gap has induced the West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors in partnership with the Jewish Vocational Services (JVS) to create an Inland Empire Water Career Pathways Program (IEWCPP).

The initiative will help fill a critical skills gap in the region currently confronting a deepening economic crisis due to the pandemic and the water industry’s shortage of skilled workers. In addition, it will provide over a hundred jobs for local students and residents.

“We’re holding ourselves accountable not only for what we do today, but for the future as well. JVS’ proven track record in managing water industry training programs makes them an excellent partner for an apprenticeship program with the West Valley,” said Board President Channing Hawkins. “We’re looking forward to creating a successful partnership with JVS and providing more local residents and students with the opportunity to earn a good living and succeed.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the water and wastewater industry is facing a significant number of retirements by water treatment plant and system operators over the next three to five years. At some agencies, vacancy rates for skilled positions are as high as 50 percent. With demand for water services across the country continuing to grow, skilled workers are necessary to maintain and expand the country’s water infrastructure.

The non-profit, public policy organization, Brookings Institute recently published a report stating 72 percent of employees within the water industry are White. Under the IEWCPP, WVWD will actively work to address the barriers in having a representative workforce of the local community it serves. In addition, individuals will have access to the hundreds of jobs in our local community that are anticipated to become vacant in the coming years due to the retirements in the water industry.

The new WVWD IEWCPP is a paid learning and job placement program that will provide much-needed skills and staff to help meet the rising demand for the region’s water industry jobs. Under the program, WVWD is expected to help serve 170 San Bernardino residents and hire 116 people by the end of 2023.

WVWD will work with JVS to develop the IEWCPP, which will utilize an employer-driven “learn-while-you-earn” model that combines on-the-job training with an instructional curriculum that is tied to attaining a level of proficiency that meets national skills standards.

As an apprentice progresses through the program, their wages will increase to reflect their growing skills. JVS is the leading job training agency that helps nearly 2,500 people every year build skills and secure good, living-wage jobs.