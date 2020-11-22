Change Issues and Challenge Attitudes, UCR School of Medicine Wants to Have a Conversation

Staff

Here is an opportunity to give back to your community.

The UCR School of Medicine is seeking community members/individuals who are willing to share their lived experiences and stories through conversations that will seek to change systems and challenge attitudes in healthcare.

The objective of these conversations is to provide an opportunity for community members to be part of the School of Medicine’s effort to teach and train our future health care providers in confronting biases, learning empathy and committing to anti-racist actions.

The conversations will be held once a month from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays until May 2021. Exact dates will be announced on a monthly basis.

If you or anyone you know is interested in being a panelist, please click here to submit a form, or paste this link into your browser: ucriverside.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eE6tuVimjVAWURL

If you have questions, please inquire at SOM-HESJAR@medsch.ucr.edu.