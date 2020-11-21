The Year Of Loss: Californians, tell us your pandemic stories

The pandemic has touched all of us, in ways that might have seemed unimaginable just a year ago. We have lost beloved parents and grandparents, siblings and children and friends. Our own health and mental health has been challenged, sometimes acutely. We have lost income, lost housing, lost the stability those provide. Our children have missed out not just on school, but on birthday parties and graduations. Some of us have seen our businesses close, or had to walk away from careers we love or jobs we depend on.
Each of us has a story to tell about the impact of this past year. CalMatters wants to hear yours.