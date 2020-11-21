Podcast: COVID’s affect on small businesses, and the real ‘Latino vote’

In summary Elizabeth and Nicole go deep to talk with small business owners about the most recent coronavirus spike and to explain the “Latino vote.”

This episode, you’ll hear from local small business owners as they share how they’re dealing with the most recent spike in coronavirus cases and their concerns going into the holiday season. Nicole Nixon talks with brewpub co-owner Al Griffin, Oakland yoga studio owner Jean Marie Moore and salon owner Rosey Ibarra.

Elizabeth also breaks down the “Latino vote” with Sonja Diaz, founder of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, and Gustavo Arrellano, LA Times Columnist and author of “Ask a Mexican” and “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” They discuss and explain what’s really going on with Latino voters in California and across the country.

You can listen to the sixth episode of “California State of Mind” with the podcast player above, or here.

Keep tabs on the latest California policy and politics news By clicking subscribe, you agree to share your email address with CalMatters to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Success! You’re on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn’t process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Processing…

Subscribe on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts. You can follow @yourgoldenstate, @CalMatters and @CapRadioNews on Twitter to engage with our show every week and see the biggest California stories of the day.

We rely on the generosity of Californians to cover the issues that matter. During our NewsMatch campaign, your contributions will go twice as far.

One-time

Other



Donation amount

Monthly

Other



Donation amount

Annually

Other



Donation amount Your contribution is appreciated.