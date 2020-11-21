Podcast: COVID’s affect on small businesses, and the real ‘Latino vote’

In summary
Elizabeth and Nicole go deep to talk with small business owners about the most recent coronavirus spike and to explain the “Latino vote.”
This episode, you’ll hear from local small business owners as they share how they’re dealing with the most recent spike in coronavirus cases and their concerns going into the holiday season. Nicole Nixon talks with brewpub co-owner Al Griffin, Oakland yoga studio owner Jean Marie Moore and salon owner Rosey Ibarra.
Elizabeth also breaks down the “Latino vote” with Sonja Diaz, founder of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, and Gustavo Arrellano, LA Times Columnist and author of “Ask a Mexican” and “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” They discuss and explain what’s really going on with Latino voters in California and across the country.
You can listen to the sixth episode of “California State of Mind” with the podcast player above, or here.
Subscribe on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts. You can follow @yourgoldenstate, @CalMatters and @CapRadioNews on Twitter to engage with our show every week and see the biggest California stories of the day.