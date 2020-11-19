Speed reading: California votes being counted twice as fast this year

At least California vote-counters are having a good year.

With nearly 17.5 million votes already tallied, county election officials have just about wrapped up counting the ballots from November’s presidential election.

A little over two weeks out, that puts California way ahead of the norm from recent elections.

Assuming the estimates of ballots left to count are accurate, the state has processed 98% of the total turnout. For perspective, after the 2016 and 2018 elections, it took the state 27 days to get to this point.

If two weeks seems like a long time to count to 17.5 million, you haven’t been paying attention to California elections.