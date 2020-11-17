The Trumpiest and most anti-Trump counties in California: Where does yours rank?

November’s election results showed that most of California’s Democratic counties moved further away from President Donald Trump — and the bulk of its Republican counties did too.

With less than 1 million ballots left to count, the 2020 election here was an unsurprisingly blowout for President-elect Joe Biden. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton nabbed 62% of Golden State votes — an 80 year high. Four years later, Biden bested that by garnering 65%.

Biden outpolled the president in 35 of the state’s 58 counties, and racked up a bigger lead than Clinton’s in 27 of them. Two rural inland counties — Butte and Inyo — flipped from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020.

Lassen County was the Trumpiest county in the state in 2016 and maintained that distinction in 2020. It was followed closely by Modoc.

More than 200 miles to the west and on the opposite end of the political spectrum, San Francisco once again came in as the most Trump-resistant county, followed by its northern neighbor, Marin.