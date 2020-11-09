Event: A Q&A with California mayors on the future of work

From the Bay Area to Southern California, communities are facing different prospects for recovery based on the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it’s making on workforce trends and government revenues, as well as the state’s prior economic development trajectory.

In our fourth “Future of Work” event, we are talking with mayors around the state about how they plan to confront their communities’ most pressing issues in housing, healthcare, education, and jobs displacement. What are the greatest challenges and opportunities they’re facing in getting people back to work during this COVID-19 crisis? How are cities communicating with one another to share best practices? And how can regional collaboration help alleviate major economic disparities as we enter a new year?

The Future of Work: A Q&A With California Mayors

Monday, Nov. 16

1-2 p.m. Pacific time

Join the conversation to learn what the greatest challenges and opportunities associated with getting people back to work are, and how cities can coordinate to strategically develop best practices for increasing employment. This discussion will be moderated by CalMatters economy reporter Lauren Hepler.

Mayors:

Rusty Bailey, Mayor of Riverside

Libby Schaaf, Mayor of Oakland

Robert Garcia, Mayor of Long Beach

We hope you can join us for this discussion on the Future of Work.

The “Future of Work” series is co-hosted with the Milken Institute.