‘She’s from Oakland!’ Photos capture Bay Area celebrations of Biden-Harris win

In the corner of California where Vice President-elect Kamala Harris grew up and launched her political career, residents cheered, danced, honked horns, donned American flags and popped champagne to celebrate the Democratic ticket’s victory over President Donald Trump.
As the news broke early Saturday morning, revelers took to the streets wearing bathrobes, banging pots and pans and sharing mimosas with fellow celebrators. “We were awakened by the sound of screaming and we were like, ‘Yes!’” said Oakland resident Ru-Huey Yen.
For many in the Bay Area, the win was not only a relief but a source great source of pride. “She’s from Oakland! A hometown girl!” said longtime Oakland resident Jackson Taylor of Harris as he carried a Biden Harris sign along Grand Avenue.
Harris was born in Oakland, went to school in Berkeley and was San Francisco’s district attorney before her election as California’s attorney general, U.S. senator, and now, to the highest office a woman has ever held in U.S. history.
Celebrations of President-elect Joe Biden and Harris continued throughout the day and into the evening with hundreds gathering at Lake Merritt in Oakland and the Castro neighborhood in San Francisco.