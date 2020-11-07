Podcast: Election 2020 – What Just Happened?

In summary Elizabeth and Nicole have your post-election debrief. Join their discussion as they unpack the outcome of California’s ballot measures.

California might be a solidly blue state when it comes to candidates, but election results become a lot more nuanced when certain issues are on the ballot. In this episode, hosts Elizabeth Aguilera and Nicole Nixon talk with a variety of CalMatters reporters about some of the biggest takeaways from how Californians voted on the propositions.

They talk with economy reporter Lauren Hepler about economy’s big win on Prop 22, the most expensive ballot measure campaign in state history, and whether the battle between rideshare corporations and organized labor is really over. Then, video journalist and criminal justice reporter Byrhonda Lyons discusses how voters appear to be going away from the “lock-them-up” approach to criminal justice by passing Prop 17, and rejecting Props 20 and 25. Laurel Rosenhall and Ben Christopher examine voting patterns and the role of big money in ballot measures, which they say can be a trend we expect more of. Lastly, K-12 education reporter Ricardo Cano explains how framing Prop 15 as a property tax issue rather than a school funding solution could have made it such a close race.

You can listen to the fourth episode of "California State of Mind" here.

