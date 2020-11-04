Though Ballots Remain to Be Counted, Voter Choices on Propositions Appear Clear

BVN Staff

There were a variety of Propositions on California’s 2020 Ballot related to a multitude of issues ranging from property taxes; to criminal justice reform including money bail and changes in certain charges from misdemeanors to felonies; to flexibility and benefits for app-based drivers; to new requirements for dialysis centers; and finally, an effort to reestablish Affirmative Action in the state.

With over 80% of precincts partially reporting Tuesday night, a picture began to emerge regarding how the state’s citizens weighed in on these important issues.

Proposition 15 – Change Commercial Property Tax – (51.5% No):

This initiative would increase funding sources for public schools, community, and local government services by changing tax assessment of commercial and industrial property.

Proposition 16 – End Diversity Ban – (55.8% No):

Allows diversity as a factor in public employment education and contracting decision

Proposition 17 – Restore Former Felon Vote – (59.2% Yes):

Restores right to vote after completion of prison term.

Proposition 18 – Allow Age 17 Primary Voters – (54.9% No):

Amends California Constitution to permit 17-year-olds- to vote in primary and special elections if they will turn 18 by the next general election and be otherwise eligible to vote.

Proposition 19 – Change Property Tax Rules – (51.6% Yes):

Allows homeowners who are over 55, disabled, or wildfire/disaster victims to transfer primary residence’s tax base to replacement residence.

Proposition 20. Stricter Parole, Sentencing – (62.5% No):

Restricts parole for certain offenses currently considered to be nonviolent. Authorizes felony sentences for certain offenses currently treated only as misdemeanors.

Proposition 21 – Local Government Rent Control (59.7% No):

Expands local government authority to enact rent control on residential property.

Proposition 22. App-Based Drivers as Contractors, Not Employees (58.3% Yes):

Exempts app-based transportation and delivery companies from providing employee benefits to certain drivers.

Proposition 23. Dialysis Clinic Standards (64.1% No): ·

Establishes state requirements for kidney dialysis clinics, requiring an onsite medical professional.

Proposition 24. Expand Consumer Privacy (55.9% Yes):

Permits consumers to prevent businesses from sharing personal information, correct inaccurate personal information, and limit business use of sensitive personal information.

Proposition 25. Approve Replacing Cash Bail (55.2% No):

Referendum on law that replaced money bail with a system based on public safety and flight risk.

Feature Photo Source: rawpixel.com