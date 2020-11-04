Though Ballots Remain to Be Counted, Voter Choices on Propositions Appear Clear

BVN Staff
There were a variety of Propositions on California’s 2020 Ballot related to a multitude of issues ranging from property taxes; to criminal justice reform including money bail and changes in certain charges from misdemeanors to felonies; to flexibility and benefits for app-based drivers; to new requirements for dialysis centers; and finally, an effort to reestablish Affirmative Action in the state.
With over 80% of precincts partially reporting Tuesday night, a picture began to emerge regarding how the state’s citizens weighed in on these important issues.
Proposition 15 – Change Commercial Property Tax – (51.5% No):
This initiative would increase funding sources for public schools, community, and local government services by changing tax assessment of commercial and industrial property.
Proposition 16 – End Diversity Ban – (55.8% No):
Allows diversity as a factor in public employment education and contracting decision
Proposition 17 – Restore Former Felon Vote – (59.2% Yes):
Restores right to vote after completion of prison term.
Proposition 18 – Allow Age 17 Primary Voters – (54.9% No):
Amends California Constitution to permit 17-year-olds- to vote in primary and special elections if they will turn 18 by the next general election and be otherwise eligible to vote.
Proposition 19 – Change Property Tax Rules – (51.6% Yes):
Allows homeowners who are over 55, disabled, or wildfire/disaster victims to transfer primary residence’s tax base to replacement residence.
Proposition 20. Stricter Parole, Sentencing – (62.5% No):
Restricts parole for certain offenses currently considered to be nonviolent. Authorizes felony sentences for certain offenses currently treated only as misdemeanors.
Proposition 21 – Local Government Rent Control (59.7% No):
Expands local government authority to enact rent control on residential property.
Proposition 22. App-Based Drivers as Contractors, Not Employees (58.3% Yes):
Exempts app-based transportation and delivery companies from providing employee benefits to certain drivers.
Proposition 23. Dialysis Clinic Standards (64.1% No): ·
Establishes state requirements for kidney dialysis clinics, requiring an onsite medical professional.
Proposition 24. Expand Consumer Privacy (55.9% Yes):
Permits consumers to prevent businesses from sharing personal information, correct inaccurate personal information, and limit business use of sensitive personal information.
Proposition 25. Approve Replacing Cash Bail (55.2% No):
Referendum on law that replaced money bail with a system based on public safety and flight risk.
Feature Photo Source: rawpixel.com