Mayors and Measures in the Inland Empire – Preliminary Election Results

BVN Staff
With 100% of precincts reporting in San Bernardino County and votes still being counted, here is the current status in the Board of Supervisors race, mayoral contests, and local measures.
In the race to represent the 5th District of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Joe Baca Jr. leads Jesse Armenderez 59.58% to 40.37% respectively.
The following candidates are leading the field in his/her city to serve as mayor. They include:
City of Barstow
Paul Anthony Courtney 42.07% vs Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre 34.17%
City of Chino
Eunice M. Ulloa 77.79% vs Christopher Edward Hutchinson 22.18%
City of Needles
Jeff Williams 77.45% vs Sandra Queen Noble 21.14%
City of Rialto
Deborah Robertson 50.95% vs Lupe Camacho 26.23%
City of Upland
Bill Velto 32.79 vs Debra “Debbie” K. Stone 26.32%
Following are the status of votes on county and city- wide measures:
San Bernardino County
Measure J – Yes 50.25% No 49.75%
Measure K – Yes 67.90% No 32.10%
City of Montclair
Measure L – Yes 70.51% No 29.49%
City of Chino Hills
Measure M – Yes 67.11% No 32.89%
City of Hesperia
Measure N – Yes 72.33% No 27.67%
Apple Valley
Measure O – Yes 34.45% No 65.55%
City of Victorville
Measure P – Yes 51.11% No 48.89%
City of Upland
Measure Q – Yes 50.13% No 49.87%
City of Adelanto
Measure R – Yes 67.25% No 32.75%
City of San Bernardino
Measure S – Yes 57.62% No 42.38%
City of Redlands
Measure T – Yes 50.03% No 41.97%
San Bernardino County Fire Protection District
Measure U – Yes 48.61% No 51.38%
Spring Valley Lake Community Services District
Measure V – Yes 28.48% No 71.52%
Wrightwood Community Services District
Measure W – Yes 75.14 No 24.86%
To stay up to date on these and other races including for city councils, school boards, water boards, community college districts, etc. visit https://www.sbcounty.gov/rov/elections/results/20201103/.
With 100% of precincts reporting in Riverside County votes remaining to be counted here is the status of mayoral contests and local measures.
City of Cochella Mayor
Steven A. Hernandez 2,835 vs Lesly Figueroa 2,430
City of Desert Hot Springs Mayor
Adam Sanchez 1,217 vs Scott Matas 2,208
City of LaQuinta Mayor
Linda Evans 9,082 vs Robert F. Sylk 1,932
City of Menifee Mayor
Bill Zimmerman 13,100 vs Rick Estrada 5,811
City of Moreno Valley
Yxstian Gutierrez 16,288 vs Mary E. McBean 9,232
City of Perris Mayor
Michael M. Vargas 5,672
City of Riverside Mayor
Patricia Lock-Dawson 29,027 vs Andy Melendrez 19,969
Following is the status of local ballots measures across Riverside County:
Measure L- City Of Banning 10% Cannabis Distribution Tax For General Municipal Svcs
Yes 3,269
No 1,469
Measure M- City Of Menifee Repealing Previous Voter Approved Measure Dd Sale Tax
No 13,382
Yes 7,704
Measure P- Romoland School District School Bond Measure
Yes 2,385
No 2,215
Measure Q- City Of Riverside Charter To Appoint To Fill Vacancy
Yes 31,181
No 16,212
Measure R- City Of Riverside Consolidate Mayor With City Council, Statewide And General Elections Beginning In 2022
Yes 34,363
No 12,080
Measure T- City Of Riverside Eliminate The Requirement Of Producing Copies Of The Adopted Budget
No 23,626
Yes 22,777
Measure U- City Of Jurupa Valley Tax Increase On Cannabis Businesses For General Municipal Services
No 6,543
Yes 6,130
Measure V- City Of San Jacinto 1¢ Sale Tax Increase For General Services
Yes 5,170
No 2,305
Measure X- City Of Corona 1¢ Sale Tax Increase For Emergency And General Services
Yes 12,975
No 12,363
Measure Y- City Of Corona City
Council Term Limit
Yes 20,918
No 4,104
Measure Z- City Of Lake Elsinore One Cent Sale Tax For General Municipal Services
Yes 7,035
No 3,813
To see the current status of all races in Riverside County and stay up to date as votes are counted visit https://www.voteinfo.net/.
Featured Photo Source: rawpixel.com