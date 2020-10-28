Smooth and simple or problematic? California, tell us your experience voting

In summary You’ve voted, or you plan to. We want to know how the process works for you.

CalMatters is working with Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project, to cover local election integrity and voting access in eight states. In California, Calmatters is collaborating with the Fresno Bee, the Long Beach Post, and the UC Berkeley Investigative Reporting Project. We will explain election issues, check facts, and provide accountability.

A record number — 78% — of California voters told UC Berkeley’s IGS Poll last month they will use a mailed ballot to cast their vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Indeed, as of today, ballots from 34% of voters already have been returned to election offices.

That record comes on top of many other firsts this year: A pandemic threatening voter safety. Substantial mistrust in the U.S. Postal Service to deliver ballots on time (including 41% of California voters). An ongoing drumbeat of presidential tweets insisting, without evidence, that mail-in voting is rife with fraud.

Also for the first time, California is offering a ballot tracker to registered voters. It should tell you if you’ve been mailed a ballot and when your completed and returned ballot has been received by your county elections office. The system will text, email or call you, depending on your preference.

Sign up, and let us know how it goes. And if you instead will vote in person, tell us about that experience as well.

