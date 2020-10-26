Podcast: Answering Abigail’s proposition questions

In summary On this episode of “Gimme Shelter,” CalMatters’ Matt Levin and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon try to answer one voter’s questions about the housing measures on her ballot.

Abigail Zoger teachers biology at Santa Rosa Junior College, cares about climate change and social justice issues and, like a lot of California voters, has questions about the complicated housing propositions on her ballot.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Matt Levin and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon try to answer those questions to help make Abigail more informed about her vote on two controversial ballot measures: Proposition 21, which would allow cities across California to expand rent control, and Proposition 19, which would provide seniors with a property tax break when they buy a new home.

Matt and Liam also interview Sara Kimberlin, policy analyst with the California Budget and Policy Center, on why she opposes Prop. 19, and David Wolfe, a consultant with the “Yes” campaign, on why he supports it.