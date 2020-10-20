Good policy or ballot blackmail? Union keeps taking its fights with health industry to voters

In summary The practice has earned SEIU-UHW president Dave Regan a reputation as an aggressive labor leader who uses ballot initiatives to needle corporate adversaries and seek to expand union membership.

For the second time in as many elections, California voters are caught in the middle of a fight between private dialysis companies and a union with a history of taking its battles to the ballot.

The question: Is the union effectively using its power to boost health care and its membership, or is it resorting to electoral blackmail?

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) sponsored Proposition 23 on the November ballot, which would add new regulations for dialysis clinics. It put a similar measure before voters in 2018, which they rejected. In the last two elections, it’s also sponsored a measure to tax hospitals in the Los Angeles County city of Lynwood, and to cap prices at Stanford hospitals and clinics in several Bay Area cities.

And that doesn’t count the many initiatives it began working on by collecting signatures but withdrew before they reached the ballot — including a minimum wage initiative in 2016, a pair of measures to limit hospital fees and executive pay in 2014, and two other initiatives to curb hospital bills and expand charity care in 2012.

All told, these campaigns have cost the union at least $43 million, and resulted in no wins on the ballot in California — though union president Dave Regan says they’ve helped make progress in other ways. The practice has earned him a reputation as an aggressive labor leader who uses the initiative process to needle adversaries in the health care profession as he tries to expand membership in his union.

“Dave Regan has made this into a strategy,” said Ken Jacobs, chair of the UC Berkeley Labor Center, which researches unions.

He praised Regan for attempts to organize workers that also cast the public’s attention on problems in the health care system.

“He’s fond of ballot initiatives as a tool for both moving policy and gaining leverage in an industry.”

Direct democracy — which allows voters to make laws through initiatives and repeal them through referendums — has been part of California’s political system for more than a century. The original idea was that people should have a way to pass laws when the Legislature won’t act. Over time, initiatives — sometimes even just threats of initiatives — have become a way for interest groups to exert influence, essentially by putting voters in the middle of an industry fight.

“He’s not doing it to improve the quality of health care….He’s doing it to gain leverage over the employers for top-down organizing rights.” Sal Rosselli, head of National Union of HealthCare workers

“It can become a tool of the very powerful — both on the left and on the right, both business and labor — to gain a political advantage or to punish enemies,” said Kathay Feng, a director of the government watchdog group Common Cause.

“That’s unfortunate because it turns voters off when they find out what’s really going on.”

Prop. 23 would require dialysis centers to have a doctor on site during business hours, which the union argues will make treatment safer and compel the for-profit companies to prioritize patient care. Dialysis companies say the costly requirement would force them to close some clinics, and have so far poured $105 million into fighting the measure, arguing it amounts to a hardball move by the union to drain industry finances until clinics agree to allow their workers to unionize.

“They have been trying to unionize dialysis clinic employees in California for about five years and so far the employees have said they’re not interested,” Kathy Fairbanks, spokesperson for No on Prop. 23, said by email.

“UHW has chosen this destructive path where they place measures on the ballot in an attempt to try to get the industries to acquiesce to their demands.”