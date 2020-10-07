Yellowbrick Donates Ad Space to Black Girls CODE

The hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data announced it is donating advertising space to Black Girls CODE (BGC).

The advertising space is in out-of-home placements around the San Francisco Bay Area, including bus stops, the Caltrain station, and hundreds of bus placements throughout San Francisco and San Mateo Counties.

These placements are designed to raise awareness of BGC at a critical time in society and during a period of high investment and high growth expectations at BGC itself.

“Our vision for Yellowbrick is much more than creating breakthrough data and analytics technologies,” said Neil Carson, CEO of Yellowbrick Data. “We also want to create a company and culture that support breakthroughs in society and breakthrough opportunities for people who deserve them. I am honored that Black Girls CODE has accepted our advertising donation. And I am thrilled about how we are supporting their vital mission to bring STEM education to girls and young women of color with both awareness and real-world coding and development opportunities.”

“Technology education and job opportunities for girls and young women of color are important for their futures and the future of our society,” said Kimberly Bryant, founder and CEO of Black Girls CODE.

“Yellowbrick Data shares our belief in the importance of STEM education. Together, we are increasing the awareness of our mission and organization that will benefit our current students and support our long-term goals.”

Black Girls CODE is working to increase the number of women of color in the digital space by empowering girls of color ages 7 to 17 to become innovators in STEM fields, leaders in their communities, and builders of their own futures through exposure to computer science and technology. The organization is on a mission to teach 1 million girls how to code by 2040.

Yellowbrick’s media donation is in the heart of Silicon Valley where awareness of Black Girls CODE’s mission can make a big impact on donations to the group, open new internships and job opportunities for BGC students, and provide exposure for girls of color to learn more about the organization and its programs.

Yellowbrick’s marketing and creative partners, Traction, have also contributed to this partnership, donating creative and production services to make this ad campaign for BGC come to life.

“The Black Lives Matter movement has led to a groundswell of urgency to change the status quo,” said Traction CEO Adam Kleinberg. “Business leaders are experiencing a moment of awakening. They are taking a hard look at the questions they haven’t been asking about their teams, corporate culture, and recruiting practices. They are looking at their recruiting pipelines and are frustrated because they don’t see any women of color in them. Companies are looking to engage with African-American communities in a sustained way and take meaningful action. Black Girls CODE can help them do that.”

The creative features a young woman alongside the headline, “Not if she will change the world, but when,” and inspires businesses to “Change your company. Change the world.”

More details on Traction are available at www.tractionco.com.

More information on Black Girls CODE is available at https://www.Blackgirlscode.com/

