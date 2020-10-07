Freeze first, verify second: unemployed Californians get a fright from EDD

In summary As California’s unemployment agency tries to cut off fraudsters, real unemployed Californians have found their benefit accounts suddenly frozen.

Joseph Wood went to buy gas in Ventura in anticipation of driving up the coast to visit his children this week. The 39-year-old gig driver knew he had money on a debit card connected to his unemployment payments when his purchase was declined.

Unable to fill up his tank, he found his card was frozen. By the time it unlocked Monday, $1,380 had disappeared.

In what appears to be the latest problem at the besieged state Employment Development Department, unemployed Californians say their accounts are being erroneously frozen, leaving them unable to access a financial lifeline amid the pandemic. Reports surfaced last week and continued over the weekend with beneficiaries reporting their Bank of America accounts — where benefits are deposited and spent — frozen, closed or drained of money.

Amid a backlog of 1.6 million unprocessed claims, angry lawmakers and out-of-work residents, California’s unemployment agency placed a two-week pause on new claims to implement an automatic identity-verification tool to speed up processing times. The move was among a list of recommendations from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s strike team to improve call center service and outdated technology. To date, more than 13 million claims have been filed and the agency has doled out about $94 billion in benefits.

Now as the department resumes full operation with a new identity verification system, a new issue has emerged: people can’t get their money out.

The $1,380 that disappeared for Wood looked familiar. It’s the same amount he lost to a Burbank fraudster and then had returned by EDD this summer.

Over the weekend, he shuttled back and forth between the department and Bank of America, the bank contracted by the state to issue debit cards, each side deferring to the other about the freeze and the disappearing cash — labeled “Dispute Adjustment.” Wood uploaded more documents to reverify his identity, but the money is still missing, and he can’t get clarity from either group.

“I’m incredibly frustrated,” he said. “I was supposed to go up and pick up my kids on Monday, but I couldn’t.”

Freeze first, verify second

The department seems to be freezing accounts first and asking questions second.

The state stated that extra steps were necessary to vet claims amid reports of fraud. But legitimate claimants appear to be caught up in the verification process, leaving them with few answers and no way to access money already dispersed to them.

One Sacramento TV station, KCRA, obtained a script that some EDD employees were given to help answer questions about the situation. It tells callers that they will receive an email, text, or notice in the mail within five to seven days of their account being frozen.

The agency, which didn’t respond to a request for comment, is expected to provide an update at a legislative oversight hearing today.

To complicate matters, President Trump on Tuesday ended talks with congressional Democrats on another coronavirus stimulus package before the election. Without additional aid to state and local governments as well as the unemployed, it dashed hopes of extending a $600 weekly federal boost that expired in July.