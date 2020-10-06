Opposition to Orange County desalination project

In summary The proposed desalination plant in Orange County would damage sea life in our precious coastal waters and use a tremendous amount of power.

By Trygve Sletteland and Sonia Madeira de Ley, Laguna Beach

Re “Orange County desalination project doesn’t pencil out” Commentary, Oct. 1, 2020

We support the commentary by Charming Evelyn of the Sierra Club.

Poseidon Water Co. wants to build a desalination plant in Orange County and seeks a deal that would lock our water utility into buying its unnecessary water for decades. This water would be five times more expensive than the groundwater from our well-managed aquifer here in Orange County.

The proposed plant would damage sea life in our precious coastal waters and use a tremendous amount of power, creating significantly more carbon emissions.

The warming climate is stressing our water system, but there is another, less visible threat that is also jeopardizing water access: rising water rates that are making this basic necessity unaffordable for some less fortunate families and driving an increase in water shutoffs and utility debt.

