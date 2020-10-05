BVN Exclusive: Justice Martin Jenkins On His Nomination To The California Supreme Court

Jenkins explained how Ashe said some things to him that he has never forgotten. “He told me to never apologize for being a good athlete, that it would provide a platform—if I were good enough—from which I could touch many people. And that it was important to prepare yourself academically to have the influence you might have with people. And I never forgot those things.”

Another who made a meaningful impact on his life was a woman who recently passed away, the nation’s first openly LGBT, African American federal judge, Justice Deborah (Debbie) Batts.

“At a certain point, I came out to Debbie and we would just meet sometimes. She would be giving a lecture down at Stanford Law School or someplace and we would get together. She was so very supportive and really a champion for trying to get to a life of authenticity. There was no more and no less than that. When you shake it all down it’s living your truth and doing something for yourself, that is to be you.”

Jenkins acknowledged living a life of authenticity as a Black gay man was not easy. “The journey has been difficult and challenging. I came out late in life. My journey has been authentically mine and I owned it.” Jenkins proclaimed he is able to stand in this truth.

As he prepares to assume the role of an Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court, Jenkins commented from an overarching and judicial perspective about the roles and responsibilities of the three branches of government and the state: “I think we are unique and lucky here in California regarding issues of equity and inclusion. I think they play out a bit different than they do in other places in the country. But those [issues] are pivotal. I think the legislature has its role to play; certainly, the governor’s office, the executive branch, has its role to play; and then, [the Supreme Court] as a third, co-equal branch, has its role to play as well.”

According to Jenkins the Court, by constitutional fiat, is usually less reactive and more deliberate. “That doesn’t mean better, it is just that’s the approach. So, I try not to get out ahead of the individual issues we might see on the high court, but to take them as they percolate their way up in a way that they are ripe for resolution and then, I hope to join my colleagues to try and resolve them in a way that is in the best interest of all Californians.”

On a personal level, Jenkins who has never married and has no children of his own, spoke fondly of being the proud godfather to no less than ten children. “I have always been involved in high schools and working with young men and women,” he offered. “I was a juvenile court judge in Alameda County and ran that division. I have always had a heart for working with young people. That has been my focus really, in terms of where I spend my time outside of court work.”

Speaking about his own life experiences and pathway to success, Jenkins reflected on what advice he would offer young people finding their way today. “I was always drawn to people who were living in a way that I thought I wanted to. That was true in athletics and it was true when I got to law school.”

He respectfully recalled his experience with African American Federal District Court Judge Thelton Henderson who was appointed by President Jimmy Carter in 1979.

“Judge Henderson who has been a mentor of mine and I think, without a doubt, has been one of the foremost jurists in the history of our country. When I read about him, I even went down to the court to watch him preside as a new judge and there were certain things I could relate to.”