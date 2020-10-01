California one of few states without top school nurse during pandemic

In summary School nurses across California have tried to get the state to again hire a statewide nurse consultant, especially as they grapple with COVID-19.

When the first U.S. case of swine flu was detected in a child in San Diego County in 2009, Linda Davis-Alldritt — California’s “school nurse consultant” — flew south.

She served as an influenza expert, guiding school officials there. She then helped other school districts and their nurses statewide, coaching them on symptoms, when to send students home and how to prepare for potential school closures.

Davis-Alldritt retired from her position in the state’s Department of Education in 2012, and the department hasn’t had a school nurse consultant since.

Now, in the midst of a pandemic far deadlier than the swine flu, California is one of 10 states, plus the District of Columbia, without a school nurse leader at the state level, according to the National Association of State School Nurse Consultants.

For years, school nurses across the Golden State have advocated without success for the state to again hire a nurse consultant, someone who understands both schools and health care. Part of the previous nurse consultant’s role in California was to help health and education officials at the state and county levels communicate.

As counties seek to reopen schools, some nurses say they are often left without much leadership, even though they play a key role in ensuring that students and staff return to the classroom safely.

Sheri Coburn, past president of the California School Nurses Organization, said she thought the pandemic would create an “a-ha moment” for state officials. New Jersey’s governor, for example, recently signed legislation that would create such a position in that state. In drafting the bill, New Jersey lawmakers cited the prospect of having to rely on school nurses more than ever.

Absent a top state nurse here, school nurses are working closely with local health officers and often look for direction from the California Department of Public Health, Coburn said. But that’s come with some chaos. “You have public health officers resigning because of public pressure, and even at CDPH there’s been considerable turnover,” she said.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Education said that while its health office has no school nurse, it does have a health consultant — an individual with a master’s degree in public health who updates schools on vaccines and other health requirements. The health consultant could be a school nurse — a registered nurse with additional certification to work in a school setting — but it doesn’t have to be, said Cynthia Butler, the department’s spokesperson.

Nevertheless, “the department has maintained its commitment to student health and safety,” Butler said in an email. She added that on multiple occasions during the pandemic, the department has convened county health officers to “streamline communication,” hosted webinars for schools, and consulted a number of health experts to develop the school reopening guidance it released in June.

Coburn, also a school nurse in San Joaquin County, noted that school nurses were not consulted in the drafting of the state guidance, even though questions about the guidance often go to them.

In contrast, school nurse consultants in other states have been very involved in, if not leading the task force on how to bring children back to campuses.