Props to You Event: Wait, Didn’t We Vote On These Already?

Look what’s back again. Three topics that Californians saw on previous ballots are returning for another round of voting this fall.

First there’s Proposition 14, which has voters weighing whether to approve billions of taxpayer dollars to fund more stem cell research.

Proposition 23 focuses on whether or not to further regulate California’s burgeoning kidney dialysis industry.

And with Proposition 21, voters will revisit a decision on rent control after a similar measure was rejected two years ago.

In our fifth and final “Props to You” election event, CalMatters will cover all three of these propositions so you can be an informed voter.

When: Wednesday Oct. 14, 6-7pm PT

Prop 14 Discussion

Prop 14 would fund more stem cell research by borrowing up to $5.5 billion.

Barbara Feder Ostrov, CalMatters’ contributing writer on health policy, will moderate this debate on Proposition 14.

Prop 23 Discussion

Prop 23 would require kidney dialysis clinics to have at least one physician on site at all times, and to report patient infection data to California health officials.

CalMatters health reporter Ana B. Ibarra will lead the conversation about Proposition 23.

Prop 21 Discussion

Prop 21 would allow cities to pass rent control measures on almost all rental housing, as long as it’s more than 15 years old.

CalMatters economic inequality reporter Jackie Botts, will moderate the discussion on Proposition 21.

We want to hear your questions about these propositions, and include them in the event! Let us know how you could be impacted by a “Yes” or “No” vote on one or both of these measures when you register for the event. Your question could be one of a few we ask directly to panelists live and on camera.

