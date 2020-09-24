CALIFORNIA DIVIDE

Sep 24, 2020 | Cal Matters

California Divide is a statewide media collaboration to raise awareness and engagement about poverty and income inequality through in-depth, local storytelling and community outreach. The project is based at CalMatters in Sacramento with a team of reporters deployed at news organizations throughout California.

California State House

Just days before courts resumed processing eviction filings after a five-month freeze, California this week enacted statewide protections through next year for tenants struggling to pay rent amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. More than 8 million Californians have filed for unemployment since mid-March and advocates fear a massive eviction wave as both tenants […]

A sign encouraging vineyard workers to practice social distancing is posted among the grapevines on May 6, 2020 in Oakville. Napa County does not collect data on workplace coronavirus outbreaks. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for

Coronavirus has exploded in essential workplaces across California, but many counties won’t report workplace outbreaks to the public, raising questions about who exactly ends up protected.

The California Divide project is funded through individual donations and foundation grants to CalMatters. Specific support for the project comes from:

