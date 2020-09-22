News in Brief: Track Your Ballot

Sacramento, CA – California Secretary of State Alex Padilla offers a convenient way to track your mail-in-ballot this year. To do so, however, you must sign up for the service. The “Where’s My Ballot” initiative is designed to let voters know where their ballot is and its status, every step of the way. It keeps track of when your ballot is mailed, received, and counted.

In order to enjoy the benefits of this system you must sign-up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov. You will receive automatic emails, SMS (text), or voice call notiﬁcations about your ballot. Remember: Voters are encouraged to vote early either by mail or in person.