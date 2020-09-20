Healing California’s rivers will take more than just water

In summary Science has taught us that a more holistic approach leads to better results for the health of California’s rivers and their fish populations

By Mike Wade, Sacramento Mike Wade is the executive director of the California Farm Water Coalition.

Re “New approach needed to protect health of California’s rivers”; Commentary, Sept. 4, 2020

The authors are correct, policymakers must incorporate the latest science into their recommendations to protect California’s rivers.

Hundreds of millions of dollars and dozens of studies and projects have all led to the same conclusion reached by the two authors from the Public Policy Institute of California – healing our rivers and helping struggling fish populations takes more than just water.

Science has taught us that a more holistic approach leads to better results for everyone. “Functional flows,” combined with improvements to other factors, including habitat improvement and predator control, lead us to a better outcome for fish, the environment and all Californians.

We hope the State Water Resources Control Board, which continues to push a “water-only” solution, will join PPIC, Modesto Irrigation District and a growing number of scientists that point us in a different and better direction.

