Joseph Williams Assumes New Role as Member of California Community Colleges Board of Governors

This summer as state and municipal leaders, local school boards and college districts continued grappling with options for the 2020-21 school year, California Governor Gavin Newsom was busy making key appointments to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Among those selected was inland area residents, Joseph Williams of Rialto.

Williams, a public affairs manager with Southern California Edison since 2019 is well known in the community as founder of the of the Youth Action Project where he served as its chief executive officer from 2006 to 2018.

In a statement on the communitychronicle.com Williams revealed, “I may wear many hats, but I spend most of my time doing what I LOVE to do, which is working with youth.”

The mission of the Youth Action Project is to provide opportunities that empower youth and young adults in the development of new skills and habits.

“Our vision is that of a community where youth and young adults have an ethic of service above self, scholarship, and work,” he advised. adding, “[A] place where young scholars obtain and share knowledge, a place where young leaders emerge and work and serve to solve the community’s most pressing challenges.”

Williams also served the community in numerous other ways including several positions for the County of San Bernardino, including as an offender employment services specialist from 2003 to 2006 and a contracts analyst from 2001 to 2003.

As committed as Williams is to be working with youth as described above, his service to the community is equally impressive including his service as an executive board member of the California Workforce Development Board, a member of the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees, the California Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Rotary International.

Advocates believe Williams’ background and demonstrated commitment to youth makes him a perfect fit for this appointment. The California Community Colleges Board of Governors sets policy and provides guidance for the 73 districts and 116 colleges that constitute the state’s college system.

Joseph Williams to Assume New Role as Member of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors.