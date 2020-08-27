Shape up or ship out: California requires vessels to eliminate thousands of tons of pollution

In summary Tankers and auto carriers must comply with new rules that will cost about $2 billion. That means cleaner air in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and other port communities.

Ships that dock in California’s ports thousands of times a year must cut smog-forming gases and soot under a new rule unanimously adopted today by the state’s air board.

California is home to some of the busiest ports in the country. Even sitting still in harbors, ships churn out tons of pollutants that drift to neighboring communities, particularly near major ports in Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland.

The new regulation bolsters clean-air mandates that California’s ports already have implemented over the past decade.

The new standards broaden the requirements to include auto carriers and oil and fuel tankers, as well as additional ports and terminals.

Since 2014, all ships have been required to switch to cleaner-burning fuel within 24 nautical miles of the coastline. And container, cruise and refrigerated cargo ships at California’s six largest ports must already reduce about 80 percent of their emissions by cutting auxiliary engines and plug into the electric grid or capture pollution billowing from their smokestacks.

The new standards — to be phased in from 2023 through 2027 — toughen those mandates, and broaden the requirements to include auto carriers and oil and fuel tankers, as well as additional ports and terminals. That means ships making roughly 6,300 visits to California’s ports every year must comply, up from 4,000 under the previous rules.

Moving goods from ship to truck to rail and warehouse accounts for nearly a third of California’s economy, but about half of its air pollution. By 2031, the new rule will eliminate roughly 2,000 tons of smog-forming gases and diesel soot per year.

Unions and port officials who opposed the rules worry that the increased costs of the regulations might push shipping companies to less-regulated ports across the country.

“We depend on the jobs that the port provides for us,” said Danny Miranda, president of International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 94. “Without a national standard on air quality, we lose competitiveness with the other ports, and it has a great effect on our economy.”

The California Air Resources Board’s regulation will cost about $2.23 billion, including installation of shore power and systems that scrub pollution from smokestacks. That will add about $4.65 per cruise ticket, $7.66 for each car coming off an auto carrier and less than 1 cent per gallon of fuel in a tanker, according to the air board’s estimates.

Miranda said he was especially concerned given the economic crisis and recent drops in trade during the coronavirus pandemic. Ports are rebounding, however: The Port of Long Beach reported that July was its busiest month ever.

At the three-hour air board hearing, oil company officials who opposed the rules said that the estimates for how much tankers pollute is overstated. But electrical workers welcomed the new jobs that increased demand for shore power would create.

Environmental advocates and residents of communities near the state’s largest ports say the regulations will help clear the air in their communities, where people are breathing pollutants that trigger asthma attacks and other health problems. But some said that the regulations don’t move fast enough.

“Keep in mind, these emissions reductions still won’t kick in for another couple years,” said Francis Yang, the Long Beach and South Los Angeles community organizer with the Sierra Club’s My Generation campaign. “That’s more time that ships get to continue to pollute our air. That’s more time for the same frontline communities to have to wait to breathe.”

The decision comes as the air board today is also weighing a proposal to cut pollution from diesel trucks.

Within three years, ships and harbor craft are expected to be one of the leading sources of smog-forming gases called nitrogen oxides in the Los Angeles basin, which is home to some of the dirtiest air in the country.

Ship engines also spew diesel exhaust, which is a well-documented carcinogen linked to lung cancer, and fine particles that increase the risk of heart attacks and asthma attacks.

Around the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, several million Californians — particularly in disadvantaged communities — are exposed to ship pollution. The air board estimates that the new regulations will cut the cancer risk from ship pollution by more than half, and will save $2.32 billion in avoided deaths, hospitalizations and emergency room visits, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

“Our communities do experience high incidences of cancer and other respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular disease,” said Taylor Thomas, a research and policy analyst for East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, which represents residents of Southeast Los Angeles and Long Beach. “Being able to clean up these industries and especially at the ports will really go a long way in reducing the negative health impacts that our communities experience.”

California’s previous rules cut auxiliary engine emissions from container, refrigerated cargo and cruise ships by about 80 percent, averaged across fleets idling at six major ports including Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland.

But this excludes the roll-on/roll-off ships that carry cars and other rolling cargo, as well as tankers that account for about half of the pollution produced by docked ships. That means the communities around ports where these ships primarily dock, such as the Richmond and Stockton areas, don’t see the same protection.

Under the new rules, auto-carriers and tankers must cut portside pollution by roughly 90 percent beginning in 2025, according to air board staff. The targets for tankers start in Southern California, and expand north in 2027. Any terminal that exceeds a 20-visit threshold must comply. Ship and terminal operators can also comply by cutting pollution surrounding the port rather than at-berth, provided the air board approves.

Officials with the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which is responsible for cleaning the air in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, advocated for a shorter deadline for some provisions. They worry that the emissions cuts won’t come soon enough to meet federal health standards for ozone, a key component of smog, by 2023.

“We’re facing some hard deadlines,” said Sarah Rees, assistant deputy executive officer in planning for the air district. “Two years is too long.”

Matt Arms, the Port of Long Beach’s director of environmental planning, said that the infrastructure improvements the regulation calls for will take time. For instance, devices that scrub pollution from ship smokestacks, called bonnets, are not one size fits all. The existing ones work for container ships, but bonnets for oil tankers are still under development.

“It’s not like you can go and run another extension cord,” Arms said. “They’re not challenges that can’t be overcome. I’m a little bit concerned about just how quickly they can be overcome.”