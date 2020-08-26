CSU Long Beach should protect tribal land and use it as a teaching tool

In summary If there is an American Indian Studies department at UC Long Beach, it could utilize this land for classes, writing and cultural inclusiveness.

By Stephanie Hessen, Yucca Valley

Re “Native American sacred land on CSU Long Beach campus should be permanently protected”; Commentary, Aug. 14, 2020

Wouldn’t you think that a university in Southern California would covet the amazing opportunity to keep and protect tribal land and teach students as well as the community about native cultures, traditions, horticulture and more?

Is there not an American Indian Studies department at the University of California, Long Beach, that can utilize this land for classes, writing, cultural inclusiveness or literature courses that can bring in Native Americans speakers. Wouldn’t students interested in Native American cultural foods love to plant a garden and create indigenous recipes from plants grown on that piece of sacred earth?

It seems as if CSU Long Beach wants to capitalize on mini malls and coffee shops without thinking about education and community. That is not the kind of college I support and neither should you.