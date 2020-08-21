Podcast: Rep. Maxine Waters on eviction cliff, Newsom’s pandemic response

In summary n this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast”, CalMatters’ Matt Levin and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon interview Rep. Maxine Waters.

In less than a week, California courts are set to resume eviction proceedings. By this point, state lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom had hoped the federal government would have provided another round of stimulus spending, including support for renters and landlords struggling to make ends meet.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast”, CalMatters’ Matt Levin and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon interview Rep. Maxine Waters, Democrat from Los Angeles, about why Congressional negotiations have broken down and what she would recommend California do now. Waters has her own proposal to provide billions in rental relief as part of a new stimulus package.

“Republicans only care about debt when Democrats are leading the way to spend money,” said Waters. “This president and the Republicans have spent money wildly and they weren’t concerned about debt and deficits.”

Waters also gave Newsom high marks on his initial response to the pandemic, but said he bowed to pressure to open up the economy too quickly.

“I think he fell into responding to that pressure on opening up opportunities for businesses to operate a bit too soon,” said Waters.

“I think he did a fabulous job in the beginning.”

