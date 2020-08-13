Event on Aug. 19: Student Town Hall with CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White

CSU students: Got questions about what college will look like this fall? Here’s your chance to get answers from Chancellor Timothy P. White.

Join us for a virtual discussion on how CSU campuses are addressing your concerns during the pandemic, from the cost of tuition to remote learning.

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 12-1:30 p.m.

Register here

We’d love to hear from you before the conversation starts so we can organize the town hall around your questions and comments. If you’re a future or current CSU student — or an interested parent — register today and submit your questions and comments here.

The discussion will be moderated by CalMatters College Journalism Network Editor Felicia Mello, along with student journalists.

This event is sponsored by the College Futures Foundation and Walter S. Johnson Foundation.

