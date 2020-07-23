Financial aid appeals surge as students cope with pandemic hardships

UCLA student Dulce Jimenez didn’t file a federal student aid application for the 2020-21 school year; she was set to graduate in spring, and thought the days of worrying about paying for school would be behind her. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Jimenez found herself dropping a class, then needing to make it up during the summer — just when her parents’ work hours had been reduced.

Paying for a class out of pocket would add to her family’s financial stress, Jimenez said. “I am concerned about having to pay for my educational costs because things are really tight for my parents, so they would not be able to help me,” she said.

So Jimenez asked UCLA to revisit her financial aid, becoming one of a growing number of University of California and California State University students appealing their aid packages as their families face economic fallout from COVID-19. Officials at both universities say financial aid appeals are up systemwide, with especially dramatic increases on some campuses. By the end of spring quarter, UC Riverside students had filed twice as many financial aid appeals as they had the year before. At UCLA, financial aid director Ina Sotomayor said requests for additional funding for the fall are already up by 36%.

Many students filing appeals are coping with unemployment. About 71% of returning college students in California say they have lost some or all of their income due to the pandemic, according to a recent survey of 76,000 students by the California Student Aid Commission. Thirty-four percent say they’ll need to work more in the fall to afford educational and living expenses, while 21% think they should attend a college that is less expensive.

State and federal financial aid cover tuition for most of California’s low-income students. But that money doesn’t always cover living expenses, and federal aid isn’t available to undocumented and international students. Financial aid officers at UC and CSU say they are reviewing and adjusting awards sooner than usual and digging into emergency and donor funds to try to close the gaps.

“Since the start of spring quarter, we’ve been hearing more and more stories about students whose parents have lost their jobs, students who are going to have difficulty paying for fall quarter,” said Patrick Register, the director of the UC Santa Cruz Financial Aid and Scholarships Office.