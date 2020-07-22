Additional Inmates and Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

San Bernardino County officials have reported the deaths of two additional inmates at county facilities. Both men had recently tested positive for COVID-19, one at the West Valley Detention Center, and the other is housed at the Central Detention Center.

To date, a total of 161 County jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, though officials insist, “Many of the inmates are only experiencing minor symptoms of the virus.”

Officials further assured the infected inmates are in isolation, being monitored around the clock, and are being provided with medical treatment.

Federal patient privacy guidelines restrict the release of additional information regarding the identity of the inmates or their medical treatment.

The county also highlighted how inmates are being provided with face coverings, cleaning supplies and soap. In addition, they are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day and are routinely reminded of the need to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, many advocating on behalf of inmates believe social distancing is difficult in such facilities.

Eight department employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home. To date, 89 department employees have tested positive for COVID-19.