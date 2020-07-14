Newsom orders California back to square one

Good morning, California. It’s Tuesday, July 14.

Bars, indoor dining, gyms, churches to close

Gov. Newsom at the CalFire/Cameron Park Fire Station in Cameron Park, Calif. on May 13, 2020. Photo by Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo/Pool

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered massive swaths of California’s economy to close back down, largely reverting the state to where it was in March, as a surge in coronavirus patients pushes rural hospitals to the brink.

Newsom directed all 58 counties to close bars and shutter indoor restaurants, movie theaters and wineries indefinitely. He also ordered 29 counties on the state’s watch list to close gyms, churches, offices, hair salons, indoor malls and other businesses effective immediately, with Santa Clara and Alameda counties likely to follow suit on Wednesday. Altogether, those counties represent 80% of the state’s population.

Newsom: “We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that’s why it’s incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy.”

The closures are the governor’s latest attempt to regain control of a pandemic that has pushed California’s coronavirus positivity rate to 7.4% over the last two weeks and threatened to overwhelm hospital systems, especially in rural counties.

Newsom said Monday that limited ICU capacity in Placer, Butte and Lake counties and inadequate ventilators in Imperial County were the main reasons for the new limitations.

Whether businesses will abide by them remains to be seen. Though the state has ramped up enforcement in recent weeks, mixed messaging and a complex patchwork of rapidly changing rules have left many local governments and businesses frustrated and confused.

Sung Won Sohn, a business economist at Loyola Marymount University: “Any thought of a V-shaped economic recovery has been nipped in the bud. There is no chance of that at all.”

The coronavirus bottom line: As of 9 p.m. Monday night, California had 329,162 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,040 deaths from the virus, according to a CalMatters tracker.

Also: CalMatters regularly updates this pandemic timeline tracking the state’s daily actions. And we’re tracking the state’s coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

Other stories you should know

1. Los Angeles, San Diego to start school year with distance learning

Image via iStock

Students in California’s two largest public school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego Unified, will begin the school year with distance learning instead of physically returning to campus, superintendents announced Monday. They join an increasingly long list of districts that are delaying in-person classes amid a coronavirus surge and inadequate funding to implement complex sanitation and physical distancing policies. But others are taking the opposite approach: The Orange County Board of Education recommended Monday that students return to school in the fall without face mask or physical distancing requirements.

Despite shutting down a majority of the state’s indoor spaces, Newsom is leaving school reopenings up to local districts. But he hinted Monday that state guidance is forthcoming, and “you’ll be hearing a lot more in the next few days and presumably weeks as we get closer to the opening of the school year.”

2. Trump can’t pull funds due to California sanctuary law, court rules

Marchers in Sacramento protest Trump administration immigration policies in March 2018. Photo by Trevor Eischen for CalMatters

The Trump administration can’t rescind millions of dollars for California criminal justice programs because of its “sanctuary” laws that limit police cooperation with federal immigration agents, a federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled Monday. Had the ruling gone the other way, California would have stood to lose over $31 million in grants for state and local programs addressing drug crimes, violent crimes and gangs, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The news comes a month after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the Trump administration’s challenge to the Golden State’s sanctuary law, effectively upholding a prior decision that local and state authorities don’t have to help enforce federal law.

3. In other pandemic-esque news: San Andreas earthquake more likely

Damage from the 6.7 magnitude Northridge Earthquake on January 17, 1994. Photo by Robert A. Eplett, FEMA News Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The likelihood of a large earthquake occurring on California’s San Andreas fault in the next few years has tripled following the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquakes, according to a report published Monday in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. It’s now 100 times more likely that, in the next year, a portion of the Garlock fault along the Mojave Desert will experience an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 or higher. That, in turn, increases the chances of a big earthquake along the San Andreas fault the following year. Nevertheless, the odds remain small — a 2.3% probability for the Garlock earthquake and a 1.15% chance for the San Andreas earthquake.

Ross Stein, the study’s co-author and CEO of catastrophe modeling company Temblor: “So, the sky is not falling. But (the probability) is significantly higher, in our judgment, than what it would have been had the Ridgecrest earthquake not occurred.”

CalMatters commentary

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: The political onus for deciding whether to reopen public schools to California’s 6 million students falls mainly on Newsom, who has assumed the powers of a benevolent dictator on pandemic-related issues.

Help close racial wealth gap: A coalition of mayors is advocating for a guaranteed income that would tangibly improve the lives of many California children and families, writes Shimica Gaskins of the Children’s Defense Fund-California.

Electoral College levels playing field for small states: And that’s exactly what it was designed to do, argues Jeff Moore, a Redding resident.

Other things worth your time

Bankruptcy forced this California city to defund its police department. Here’s how it affected public safety. // Los Angeles Times

How the pandemic is reshaping how people get around San Francisco — and what it would look like as a car-free utopia. // San Francisco Chronicle

In a California manufactured home park, seniors asked to sign leases that may outlive them. // Sacramento Bee

San Gabriel Mission fire provokes deep, conflicting reactions. // Los Angeles Times

Blackouts have triggered an energy storage boom in California. // E&E News

Why Joe Biden has his eye on Karen Bass, a Democratic U.S. Rep. from Los Angeles. // The Atlantic

