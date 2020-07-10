New leaders, new aspirations

In summary With three new positions, CalMatters takes the next step in its growth.

At the tender age of five, CalMatters is a success. We’ve reduced the gap in coverage of state policy and politics. Our 35 professional journalists across the state are making a significant difference.

But there’s so much more to do, especially at a time when we can elevate the coverage and conversation about racial, social and economic justice and equity and help our state come back from economic devastation. So we’re excited to welcome three senior executives who will help us to design a more impactful and inclusive approach to serving the 40 million people who call California home:

Keep tabs on the latest California policy and politics news

By clicking subscribe, you agree to share your email address with CalMatters to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Success! You’re on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn’t process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Processing…

Kim Fox joins CalMatters as Vice President, Product, with responsibility for managing and improving the ways Californians consume our work. She comes to us from The Philadelphia Inquirer, where she served as Managing Editor, Audience and Innovation, and as Product Director during a period of tremendous change. She has held editorial and product roles at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS and Bloomberg, been part of several startups, and early in her career was a producer at Second City in Toronto. Kim recently earned two degrees from the Fox School of Business at Temple University: An MBA focused on strategic management and digital transformation, and a master’s degree in innovation management and entrepreneurship. She’s also a graduate of the Online News Association’s Women’s Digital Leadership Accelerator. Kim will be based in Sacramento.

Margarita Noriega joins CalMatters as Vice President, Engagement, in a new role designed to make us more responsive to the people we serve, include them more directly in our work, and document and increase the impact we have on people’s lives and California’s governance. Margarita was most recently the Founding Editor of Glimmer, a magazine from Glitch.com, and was previously Executive Editor for Digital at Newsweek, Short Form Editor at Vox, Director of Social Media and Storytelling at Fusion and the Editor in Charge for Live News at Reuters. She’s currently part of the Media Transformation Challenge at the Poynter Institute and Take The Lead’s 50 Women Can Change the World in Journalism program and will be based in Los Angeles.

Aldrin Brown joins CalMatters as Vice President, Partnerships. He’ll manage an urgent effort designed to help California’s ethnic media operations in partnership with Media in Color, a collaboration of California ethnic and community publishers. He’ll also manage and broaden CalMatters’ relationships with the more than 200 media partners across the state that publish our work. Aldrin is the former Editor in Chief at the business-to-business publication MSP Mentor, has his own digital-strategy consultancy, and served as Desert Bureau Chief for City News Service, Regional Editor for Patch.com, and Metro Editor for The Sun in San Bernardino. He has also worked as a reporter and editor at The Orange County Register and The Tennessean in Nashville and most recently covered antitrust and regulatory issues for Acuris Global’s publications. Aldrin will be based in Riverside County.

Aldrin, Margarita and Kim will each join our team later this month. The addition of these three talented leaders represents a commitment by our leadership and our board to make our important journalism more accessible, more available, more impactful and more reflective of the Californians we serve.

As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on the generosity of Californians like you to cover the issues that matter. If you value our reporting, support our journalism with a donation.

One-time

Other



Donation amount

Monthly

Other



Donation amount

Annually

Other



Donation amount Your contribution is appreciated.