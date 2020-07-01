What California’s budget deal means for K-12 schools

California’s new budget provides enough funding for schools to pivot to hybrid learning when they reopen this fall. But school officials fear Sacramento’s decision to delay cuts could throw districts into the fiscal abyss later.

The $202 billion budget Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Monday largely keeps intact funding for California’s public schools, capping a turbulent couple months of budget negotiations.

Initially, schools were in line to receive a steady increase in funding when the governor introduced his January proposal, with money going to long-term efforts to expand early childhood programs and other targeted efforts, including grants to incentivize educators to teach in low-income schools.

In a 180-degree turn, after the coronavirus pandemic shelved much of those plans and drastically shifted priorities, Newsom’s revised May proposal included cuts to education so steep that school officials across the state warned they wouldn’t be able to responsibly re-open campuses in the fall if passed.

The final version of the budget signed by the governor reflects a compromise with state legislators who pushed back on the extent of proposed cutting. The state budget gives schools a short-term financial breather and enacts sweeping requirements for how schools will operate this fall. But it also heightens the stakes for potentially bigger, steeper cuts to schools in the long run.

Here are some main takeaways on the budget’s impact on schools.