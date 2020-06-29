Closing the youth fire camp is a really poor idea

In summary By closing the youth fire camp, California will be losing a true opportunity to offer meaningful rehabilitation to youths who are incarcerated in our state.

By Steven “Slim” Butler, Boulder Creek Steven “Slim” Butler is a Registered Professional Forester in Santa Cruz County.

Re “Is California’s last youth fire camp worth saving?”; June 8, 2020

Keep tabs on the latest California policy and politics news

By clicking subscribe, you agree to share your email address with CalMatters to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Success! You’re on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn’t process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Processing…

The Ben Lomond Fire Camp is up on the mountain above our town of Boulder Creek. The camp was formerly a youth camp and has been converted to an adult camp. I have worked with these inmates for decades both the youth and now the adults. I act as a crew sponsor when utilizing the crews on “grade” projects when they are not fighting fire.

The sponsor represents the landowner or project partner. I lay out the project and provide direction and limited supervision to the crew through the work day. Jobs include things like non-native plant removals, shaded fuel break construction, pile burning, trespass trail obliteration, other wildland remediation and any job that requires a lot of muscle and a crew. The camp is paid a flat rate by the sponsor’s agency for each day they work on the project.

I feel the camps, both youth and adult, are valuable to the local community in which they are housed. I also strongly believe that for many of the individuals who I work with on these crews, that they take a lot more out of the program than the dollars they earn. I feel in the crew environment it is easy to respect these workers for the intensity they pour out on these jobs. I feel that respect is readily returned to the sponsors and captains at the camps.

It is also a great avenue to learn all sorts of things about nature when working in the field. I try to take a little break whenever something of interest is encountered. I actively support camp activities in whatever small ways I can, like providing areas for fire training and endurance training. The camps are really all about training. Closing the youth camp is a really poor idea. We will be closing a true opportunity to offer real meaningful rehabilitation to a significant portion of those youths incarcerated in our state.