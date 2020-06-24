Morehouse School of Medicine Joins the Fight Against COVID-19 with $40 Million HHS Award

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a partnership with the Morehouse School of Medicine to help in the fight against COVID-19 in racial, ethnic minority, rural and other vulnerable communities. The announcement was made during a House subcommittee hearing on the status of COVID-19 and related issues.

The Morehouse School of Medicine is one of two historically Black medical schools created in the twentieth century.

The school is entering a cooperative agreement with the nation’s Office of Minority Health (OMH) to lead the initiative to coordinate a strategic network of national, state, territorial, tribal and local organizations to deliver COVID-19 related information to communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stated, “This new partnership between the Morehouse School of Medicine and our Office of Minority Health will work with trusted community organizations to bring information on COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and other services to the Americans that need it.

This opportunity for the historically Black Morehouse College comes on the heels of a $40 million donation from philanthropists Patty Quillin and Reed Hastings, Chief Executive of Netflix, last week to the Morehouse College Student Success Program to establish a fund that will allow at least 200 students to graduate debt free. The contribution is the largest gift to Morehouse College in the institution’s 153-year history and contributed to the college’s record-breaking fundraising year in which the college had raised more than $105 million. This was before the $40 million dollar HHS award to the institution’s School of Medicine.

Stephanie E. Williams is managing editor of the Black Voice News and the IE Voice.

Photo courtesy of Morehouse School of Medicine