Black Churches’ Census Sunday

Let us get counted not only for ourselves and our communities, but also in honor of those who no longer can be.”

– Anonymous

June 14, 2020 is Black Church Census Sunday.

Now, more than ever, it is important for members of the African-American community to “Stand Up and Be Counted,” down to every man, woman and child in the nation.

The last decennial census shows Blacks across the country are historically undercounted and in 2010, were undercounted by nearly 800,000 nationally.

Today as the nation faces dual crises, the devastating coronavirus illness and the historic uprising across the nation in a quest for an end to Blacks being killed at the hands of police; the reformation of laws, and a reimagining of the roles of police in America, it is important Blacks not lose sight of the imperative of being counted.

These crises will be forever linked in the annals of history not just because they collided in time but also just as the cruel murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police finally tore open the gapping cruelty of police in this nation toward its African-American citizens, COVID-19 laid bare the inequities of Black life from every aspect of their existence from poor housing, low paid jobs, lack of access to health care, and the list goes on.

Black Census Sunday calls on ministers to devote at least five minutes during their services to talk about the 2020 Census and congregants who had yet to respond to the survey, to do so.

The growing economic devastation in Black communities will require strong fiscal support to uplift Black communities that have, in addition to the current crisis, existed since Emancipation. In most instances, however, federal dollars are allocated based on census data.

To help ensure the current double crisis is not exacerbated by reduced federal funding as the nation looks to recovery, makes it doubly important for every Black to be counted in the census for those who no longer can.

According to the APM Research Lab, “Black Americans continue to experience the highest overall mortality rates and the most widespread occurrence of disproportionate deaths.”

According to recent COVID-19 mortality data, the mortality rate for Black Americans is 2.3 times as

high as it is for Whites and Asians, and 2.2 times higher than the mortality rate for the Latinx community.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) stated, “Enough is enough. We are taking control of a better future. Filling out your census form TODAY is a way to bring resources to your community.” Adding, “Putting it aside silences your voice. Be heard. Fill out your census now.”

Many in the Black community are uncertain regarding what they can do to help their community recover and help build a brighter future. To that, the SCLC encourages, one simple and important way is filling out your 2020 Census.”

Completing your 2020 Census questionnaire is simple, easy and only takes just a few short minutes. You can respond online using your cell phone, tablet or computer by logging on to my2020census.gov/; by telephone at 844-330-2020; or by mailing back the paper questionnaire sent to your home.

The U.S. Constitution requires a census be taken of every person in the United States every ten years, regardless of their citizenship status.

In addition, SCLC leadership offered the following, “The Lord spoke to Moses in the tent of meeting in the Desert of Sinai”. . . He said, ‘Take a census of the whole Israelite community by their clans and families, listing every man by name, one by one.’” (Numbers 1:1-2).