NBCDI Celebrates 50th Anniversary by Going Digital

The National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) celebrated its 50th anniversary the week of May 11 to 15.

In a recent interview with the Black Voice News NBCDI President and CEO Tobeka G. Green outlined the many topics the institute covered during its annual gathering such as food, security, homeschooling, support for families, educators, mental health and wellness.

“Given that the week fell during COVID-19 we wanted to ensure we created an opportunity out of this. What we did is take advantage that most people are at home,” Green said.

The institute raised funds and partnered with churches to provide educational and nutritional resources for communities in the Chicago and Tristate area.

“Fifteen thousand families are receiving emergency food boxes through a donation provided by NBCDI,” Green said.

Due to the novel Coronavirus the National Black Child Development Institute has gone fully digital. Although digital learning has always been incorporated, the institute believes it is important to provide more events during the pandemic.

The non-profit offered four to five sessions a day for business owners, and for parents and educators who have shifted to homeschooling.

“Instead of talking about food and security as an issue, we identified ways the Black church or churches are responding to food and security and are working to alleviate this in many communities,” Green said.

The week featured speakers such as CEO and President of Easterseals Angela Williams, Eunique Jones Gibson founder of Because of Them We Can, young leader Marley Dias of #1000BlackGirlBooks, David Johns from the National Black Justice Coalition and many more.

“We want everyone in our community to see themselves and see that they too are well equipped and empowered to make a difference,” Green said.

The non-profit offered additional support, tools and information by providing multiple sessions on each topic. At 4 p.m. everyday they also offered a lively Happy Half Hour by telling parents to bring their kids in front of the screen to party and listen to a live DJ.

During the week, NBCDI also focused on the Black Economy by providing answers for the PayCheck Protection Program (PPP), and Coronavirus Aid, and Economic Security Act (CARES) to the families and supporters that attended.

“The questions were incredible, we probably received more questions that first day than any other day,” Green said, “Just as small business owners were trying to understand, learn how to navigate and how to weigh their options. We really made an effort to focus on all of the issues of the day that mattered to our community.”

Keep an eye out for updates on upcoming learning opportunities and the 50th Annual Conference Gala on http://www.nbcdi.org.