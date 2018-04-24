Two African Americans appointed to the California Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census

Two African-Americans have been appointed to the California Complete Count Committee for the 2020 federal census. Governor Edmund Brown Jr. announced creation of the diverse 25-member committee on April 13. The panel of community members will guide outreach to help ensure every Californian is counted in the upcoming census.

“It is vitally important for California to do everything it can to ensure that every Californian is counted in the upcoming census,” said Governor Brown.

Regina Brown Wilson of Sacramento brings her skills as executive director and chair of California Black Media, and a former statewide education and faith-based outreach manager for Census 2010. Wilson is a graduate of Wilberforce University with a degree in communications.

“I thank the governor for getting a jump start on the census and understanding all that is at stake in the form or representation and resources. In particular, the African-American community has been a vulnerable population and it’s my desire to ensure this community and other hard to count communities are informed, organized and engaged for the 2020 Census,” said Wilson.

Alex Johnson of Los Angeles, managing director at Californians for Safety and Justice, has served as executive director at Children’s Defense Fund-California. He was assistant senior deputy for education and public safety in the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, where he also served as deputy for education and public safety.

“Honored to be appointed by Governor Jerry Brown to serve as a member of the California Complete Count Committee. This body is tasked with devising an outreach strategy for the 2020 Census and ensuring that ALL Californians are counted by the federal government,” said Jones on his Facebook page.

Johnson was an attorney at the New York City Department of Education and an assistant district attorney in the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson is president of the Los Angeles County Board of Education and a member of the Arts for Incarcerated Youth Network Board of Directors and the Wiley Center for Speech and Language Development Board. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the American University College of Law. The California Complete Count Committee will be coming together to have its first public meeting in May.