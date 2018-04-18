New Crime Prevention and Intervention Unit

On Monday, April 9, 2018, San Bernardino District Attorney Mike Ramos announced the creation of the Crime Prevention and Intervention Unit.

The new Unit will include a team of seven prosecutors and support staff who will be dedicated to reducing crime through prevention and intervention efforts, while working collaboratively with their criminal justice partners.

“Public safety is of paramount importance to me as your District Attorney,” Ramos said when he announced the Unit’s formation. “Prosecuting criminals to the fullest extent of the law is what we do every day to obtain justice for victims, punish offenders, and deter others from committing crimes. However, public safety is also achieved if we can prevent a crime from occurring in the first place.”

Ramos confirmed the District Attorney’s office is in a unique position to provide leadership in the community through crime prevention programs, intervention programs for appropriate low-level offenders, and community support programs.

Several such programs are currently in place including the Let’s End Truancy program that encourages children to stay in school, Camp Good Grief to help support children of homicide/suicide victims, the Parent Project which teaches parenting skills to parents of at-risk youth, the Gang Reduction and Intervention Partnership (GRIP) that works to immunize our elementary school students against gangs and drugs, Girls Court to give girls in the juvenile justice system the skills to get their lives back on track, RISE (Rehabilitation, Intervention, Support & Education) diversion program for first-time low level misdemeanor offenders, among other initiative.

Ramos concluded, “The District Attorney’s Office will continue our leadership role in the criminal justice system and help prevent crimes from occurring in our community.”