Correctional Captain Misha Graves Makes History

On Monday afternoon, Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff announced the appointment of Correctional Captain Misha Graves to the rank of Correctional Chief Deputy and in the process made her the first African-American female to serve in this role.

Graves has 21 years of correctional experience. She began her career as a Correctional Deputy and worked a variety of assignments while assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center (RPDC). In 2006, she was promoted to the rank of Correctional Corporal and assigned to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility (SCF).

In 2008, Graves was promoted again, this time to the rank of Correctional Sergeant. As a Correctional Sergeant, she served at both the Indio Jail and SCF. In this capacity she was assigned to various areas of jail operations within both facilities.

In 2012, Graves received another promotion, this one to the rank of Correctional Lieutenant and she was assigned to the Indio Jail. In 2014, she was transferred to the Sheriff’s Planning and Research Unit staff where she oversaw the design and early phases of construction of the John Benoit Detention Center.

Graves was promoted to the rank of Correctional Captain in January 2016. In January 2017, she was transferred from her command at the Coordinated Custody Management Unit to the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center, where she oversaw facility operations for the 1,100 inmate Riverside County jail facility in Murrieta.

Graves, a resident of the inland region, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Workforce Education and Development and a Master of Science Degree in Education, Human Resources Training and Development.

The Voice joins the Riverside County community in congratulating Correctional Chief Deputy Graves on her historic achievement.