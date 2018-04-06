Hospitals Find Asthma Hot Spots More Profitable To Neglect Than Fix

The moldy basement has a dirt floor. Piles of garbage in nearby vacant lots draw vermin: mice, which are among the worst asthma triggers, along with rats. Summerville, 37, kept a census of invading insects: gnats, flies, spiders, ants, grasshoppers, “little teeny black bugs,” she laughed.

Often she smokes inside the house.

The state hospital data show that about 25 Marylanders die annually from acute asthma, their airways so constricted and blocked by mucus that they suffocate.

Keyonta missed dozens of school days last year because of his illness, staying home so often that Summerville had to quit her cooking job to care for him. Without that income, the family nearly got evicted last fall and again in January. The rent is $750.

About a third of Baltimore high school students report they have had asthma, causing frequent absences and missed learning, said Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s health commissioner.

With numbers like that, West Baltimore’s primary care clinics, which treat a wide range of illnesses, are insufficient, as is the city health department’s asthma program, whose three employees visit homes of asthmatic children to demonstrate how to take medication and reduce triggers.

The program, which an analysis by Wen’s office showed cut asthma symptoms by 89 percent, “is chronically underfunded,” she said. “We’re serving 200 children [a year], and there are thousands that we could expand the program to.”

‘The Hospital Instead Of The Classroom’

The federal government paid for $1.3 billion in asthma-related research over the past decade, of which $205 million went to Hopkins, records show. The money supports basic science as well as many studies showing that modest investments in community care and home remediation can improve lives and save money.

“Getting health care providers to pay for home-based interventions is going to be necessary if we want to make a dent in the asthma problem,” said Patrick Breysse, a former Hopkins official, who as director of the National Center for Environmental Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is one of the country’s top public health officials.

Other factors can trigger asthma: outdoor air pollution and pollen, in particular. But eliminating home-based triggers could reduce asthma flare-ups by 44 percent, one study showed.

Perhaps no better place exists to try community asthma prevention than Maryland. By guaranteeing hospitals’ revenue each year, the state’s unique rate-setting system encourages them to cut admissions with preventive care, policy authorities say.

But Hopkins, UMMC and their corporate parents, whose four main Baltimore hospitals together collect some $5 billion in revenue a year, have so far limited their community asthma prevention to small, often temporary efforts, often financed by somebody else’s money.

UMMC’s Breathmobile program, which visits Baltimore schools dispensing asthma treatment and education, depends on outside grants and could easily be expanded with the proper resources, said its medical director, Dr. Mary Bollinger. “The need is there, absolutely,” she said.