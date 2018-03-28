Stephon Clark Protests Flood Sacramento City Hall

Countless activists and protestors swarmed Sacramento City Hall in an effort to voice their concerns and feelings over the shooting of Stephon Clark.

On March 18, law enforcement officers encountered Clark while responding to neighborhood complaints of car windows being broken. Clark was then shot and killed by officers who mistakenly believed he was in possession of a gun, but was found to only be holding his cell phone.

Community members protested last week, shutting down I-5 freeway in downtown Sacramento and the Sacramento Kings games on the evening of March 18. Nearly 300 or so individuals signed up to speak at the meetings that initially started at 1:00 p.m. earlier in the day.

Early in the forum, Stevante Clark, Clark’s younger brother, jumped on the council’s platform chanting his brother’s name. After Stevante stood on top of the podium and used obscene language, Mayor Darrell Steinberg called for a recess to appease tensions.