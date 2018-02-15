Black Students in CSU Suffer Food and Housing Insecurity More than Others

Among the testimonies documented in the report, Susan, a student at CSU Dominguez Hills, shared, “I would get bananas and I will cut it in half. I’d eat only half in the morning, and then I would wait five hours, then eat the other half, just so I have something in my stomach consistently . . . I would struggle to concentrate for sure, because sometimes that’s all I could think about was where was my next meal going to come from. At the same time, I would always push myself to just keep going, just keep going, just keep going.”

Tiffany, who attends CSU Long Beach said, “It’s been difficult. Well, ’cause in the beginning when I first got here I didn’t really have a lot of money and I didn’t have any grants. So basically, what I used to eat three days out of the week was like Minute Maid and chips and that’d be it. I had maybe a dollar and then I had to make it like, stretch out of like, two days and then a third day . . . I wouldn’t eat anything ’cause I didn’t have any money.” When Tiffany applied for financial aid, her mother had a successful job made her ineligible for financial aid. Unfortunately, her mother lost her job two months after the start of the semester which led to her diminished access to food.

Dilbert, who attends CSU San Bernardino, said, “I got food from [the pantry] once and I just, I remember leaving and thinking to myself, ‘Damn, this is meant for somebody who actually needs it.’ In my head, I was like, ‘I don’t actually need it.’ So, I tried to never go again, because to my understanding I was like, well, I can afford food. I can’t afford great food, but I can afford food. Umm… It was tough.”

In regard to housing insecurity, students shared openly about how living on the financial edge can quickly become a housing crisis. Elizabeth, who attends CSU Fresno, talked about becoming homeless after she was unexpectedly evicted from what she thought was a stable living situation. “. . . he tells us we need to be out of our house by the end of our lease, because he’s selling the house. And so that put me in a hard position ’cause of me paying for everything [out of pocket], I didn’t set aside money for a deposit anywhere or anything. So I ended up being homeless for about four months, sleeping on friends’ couches, staying in my car.”

Jamie, who attends CSU Dominguez Hills, also experienced housing insecurity. Although he paid his rent regularly, Jamie said his landlord was pushing him out of his current housing to try to move someone in who could pay higher rent. “My landlord is crazy, she’s turned off the water, turned off the lights…she’s very strict, I feel like I live in a jail…especially now that one room is going above $600 in LA County.” Despite his living situation, Jaime said he chose to stay because he could not afford to move elsewhere.

Often, students hide their unstable housing situation because of the stigma associated with homelessness. Housing security among college students makes it more difficult to achieve academic success.

This issue is not unique to college students in California, but the escalating cost of housing in the state, partly driven by housing shortages, has made it almost untenable for low income college students to afford housing.

The UC system is working to address both housing and food insecurity and has directed $3 million to each campus for housing assistance. In addition, food pantries now exist on most campuses. In the meantime, President Trump’s recent budget proposal included a “$200 billion dollar cut in student aid.”

Most CSU and UC campuses operate a local food pantry. Find out how you can support efforts to feed and/or house college students in your community by contacting the campuses near you.

Contact your federal representatives and let them know where you stand on the president’s proposed budget cuts to student aid. Their contact information is available online at https://www.contactingcongress.org/.

The full CSU Report “Study of Student Basic Needs 2018” is available online at:

https://www2.calstate.edu/impact-of-the-csu/student-success/basic-needs-initiative/Documents/BasicNeedsStudy_phaseII_withAccessibilityComments.pdf