Many Walmart Employees Are Not Winning in the Age of Trump—Particularly African Americans

“We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning…”

– Donald J. Trump

Since President Donald Trump and the Republican-led legislature passed their massive tax giveaway to the wealthy and corporations late last year, he has bragged repeatedly about how great the nation’s working class will benefit as a result.

Trump has brazenly taken credit for the wage increases that took effect this year, completely ignoring the reality that a large percentage of those increases should be credited to the 18 states and 20 cities and counties across the nation that had already authorized minimum wage increases as of January 1.

Despite the president’s braggadocios proclamations, many of the nation’s working class are not winning and the numbers of those who are losing has continued to increase. Among the many who continue to lose in Trump’s economy are a number of Walmart employees here in California and across the nation.

The impact these jobs loses will have on the African American community is notable. According to changewalmart.org, nearly 46 percent of Walmart’s 1.5 million workers in the United States are African American.

On the same day the company bragged in January of its plans to give employees wage increases many Americans believed were long over-due, news seeped out that the retail giant simultaneously planned to close at least 63 of its Sam’s Club stores nationwide and in the process, toss more than 10,000 employees out of work.

Now, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, the company is prepared to begin a new round of lay-offs, this time targeting its managerial team. As reported, Walmart’s plans are focused on the elimination of two management positions from each of its 4,700 stores across the country.

Walmart is the nation’s largest private employer. Earlier this month, the company confirmed at least 1,000 Walmart employees would lose their jobs in California based on its previous layoff announcement. How this new round of lay-offs will impact its African American employees and others in California is yet to be determined.