Two California Cities in “Top 10” Compared to International Economies

If you have ever wondered why world leaders keep such a watchful eye on America’s economy, take a moment to consider a recently published map titled “How the Economic Power of American Cities Compares to Entire Countries.”

The map has plotted the economic output of key American cities and compared them to international counterparts with the nearest economic equivalent in regard to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), measured in billions of dollars.

GDP is determined by adding the exchanges of good and services in the economy. Economists say it the best way to measure a country’s economy because it considers the total value of everything produced by the country’s people and companies regardless of whether the companies are “owned by citizens or foreigners.”

Among America’s top ten largest metro area economies highlighted in the analysis, two are in California.

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim ranked number two on the list with a combined GDP of $884,836B. This exceeded the GDP of Turkey which totaled $857,749B.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward economy ranked number seven on the list with a GDP of $406,294B which exceeded Nigeria’s GDP of $405,083B.

Other California economies included in the map were San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara GDP, $237B compared to Finland’s $237B GDP and San Diego-Carlsbad GDP, $191B compared to Greece $195B.

In 2017, America remained the world’s largest economy and accounted for 24.3 percent of the global economy, with China coming in a distant second at 14.84 percent. Yet, many economic experts agree cities are “the new power centers of the global economy.” They are also the platforms for “innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.”