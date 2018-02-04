Watch for Black Magic at this Winter’s Olympic Games

When the U.S. Olympic team enters the arena during the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 9, the Black Olympians will not only hold their space among the best athletes the nation has to offer, win or lose they will carry with them the pride of the African American community.

Historically, African Americans have been under-represented in the winter Olympic games and the trend continues today. The reasons for this lack of Black representation are as speculative as they are numerous: lack of visible role models in the sport, the high cost of equipment, lack of access to trainers and/or less exposure to winter sports, the list goes on.

All of that, however, may be in transition as this Olympic season. Black athletes, though small in number, are expected to give America something to cheer about, aspiring Black athletes something to prepare for, and Black children more winter athletes to admire and opportunities for which they can aspire.

The 2018 U.S. Olympic Team is comprised of 242 athletes that include 135 men and 107 women. Counted among those American athletes this winter are eight who will not only be buoyed by the pride of their country but also the prayers and support of their community.

These athletes will not only compete, many are expected “to shine bright like a diamond” in their respective sports and, in the process, “bring home the gold.” Learn their names, get to know their faces, keep track of their events, and then prepare to cheer them on during the Games. This is who they are: