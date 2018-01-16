To Truly Remember Dr. King, Political Action And Infinite Hope Must Outweigh Anti-Democratic Forces

Many pre-civil rights era measures that suppressed minority voters, like poll taxes and literacy tests, have despicable descendants that plague the modern-day electoral system. Discriminatory voter identification laws, voter roll purges, limitations on early voting procedures, and other impediments to voter registration and ballot casting continue to suppress Americans to this day.

Despite the times, if the legacy of Dr. King means anything, today’s challenges are a call for increased involvement in our democratic process. A number of democratic victories reaffirm Dr. King’s call to “accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” A recent federal court decision that found North Carolina’s partisan gerrymandered districts, which unjustifiably favored Republicans 10 to 3, unconstitutional provides persuasive arguments as to why the Supreme Court should conclude the same in two pending cases. If the Supreme Court adopts North Carolina’s reasoning, the result may be a more leveled political playing field during 2018 midterm congressional elections, and a more accountable Washington, as a result.

Democratic Senator Doug Jones’ statewide victory in Alabama is also an example of why our infinite hope should always trump finite disappointment, especially in the electoral process. If only a few voters lost hope and decided to sit out the Alabama senatorial race, the result could have been status quo in the Senate during a time where resistance to anti-democratic forces in Washington is needed more than ever.

We must heed the words of the great man we honor today, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who warned us that “history will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.” As Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus’ Political Action Committee, I am inspired by Dr. King’s infinite hope now more than ever before. This year, concerned citizens can make Dr. King’s philosophy real in the voting booth. Lawyers can do the same in the courts, as well as advocates throughout the halls of Congress and state legislatures. If we all maintain hope and action, the outcome will be a more democratic America where our institutions reflect our true values, not the perverted aspirations of the powerful few.