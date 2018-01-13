Never Forget Why Martin Luther King, Jr. Was in Memphis

The “I AM 2018” campaign is needed now, more than ever, as worker dignity is continues to be assailed. The U.S. Department of Labor seems to be on a campaign to rescind Obama-era rules that improve life for workers. For example, an Obama rule would require employers to pay four hours of wages to workers who are “on call” whether they are used or not. Why? Because, if the workers are on call, they are tethered to the telephone and need to be paid for their time. Since “45,” was elected, though, many companies have lined up to ask the Department of Labor to rescind the proposed rule. They say that the rule is too costly for corporations and businesses and that it will cost the nation jobs. New York State Senator Chris Jacobs says the proposed rule will be a “devastating blow” to business. In this aggressively and myopically pro-business climate, who wants to bet that the proposed rule will be rescinded?

Just as King stood with Memphis garbage workers, he would now stand with the “I AM 2018” campaign, and with the “on call” workers who can’t get respect or compensation for their availability. We are still not finished with the work Dr. King started, not finished with the struggle for economic justice. We have not attained equality or developed an economic agenda for shared prosperity, for workplace dignity and for human rights.

We must remember Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who were killed because Memphis just didn’t care enough to have working equipment for their garbage workers. We must remember the audacity that Black men had to strike and a time when they might lose their jobs for simply talking back; And we must reclaim audacity and resist the current administration’s attempts to dehumanize all of us. The struggle for justice clearly must continue.