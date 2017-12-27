Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas Announces Resignation Due to Health Issues

While it has been a great honor to serve as a member of the California State Assembly for the past four years, I have decided to resign from my post effective December 31, 2017.

The reason for this difficult decision is that I am facing persistent health issues. On December 18th, I underwent surgery for the fifth time this year. Although I expect a full recovery, my physicians advise that I will need an extended period of time to recuperate.

Accordingly, I submitted my letter of resignation to Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon late yesterday. I did so with great reluctance, but even greater respect for the office, which involves constant travel, an unrelenting schedule and high stress. Unfortunately, at this point, I am no longer able to deliver the effort my constituents in the 54th District deserve. Consequently, I am also terminating my reelection campaign.

When I resume public life, I intend to remain active in civic affairs, where my passion lies. Following recuperation, I will return to the work of political empowerment, millennial civic engagement, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

I am grateful to have worked with some incredible colleagues — men and women of strong conscience and determination to keep California moving forward. My hope is that, in this next chapter of public life, I can help ensure that African-Americans, millennials, and all Angelenos have a strong and vibrant voice in shaping the future of the Golden State.