Five Tips to Stress-Free Homeownership from the Experts

Know your finances first.

“A homeowner should be able to enjoy their new home without being overburdened by the financial commitment. Like any other big decision, however, that takes some planning.” Hudspeth said. “You have to take the time to understand your credit score, your capacity to qualify for a mortgage loan and what your budget will be.”

Hudspeth, who has degrees in economics and business administration, recommended that individuals moving from a rental property into a home set aside the difference between the mortgage payment and the rent payment and put that money into a separate account.

“If, for example,” she noted, “your mortgage payment is going to be $1,000 a month and your rent has been $500, pay yourself the $500 difference for a while and see how well you handle it.”

A lender might be able to tell you the amount of the mortgage loan you can qualify for, but he can’t tell you how much paying that mortgage will affect your lifestyle.